Union journalists strike at Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Journalists with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper are on strike and alleging unfair labor practices by parent company McClatchy. Union workers claim the company is refusing to bargain in good faith over a new contract. Workers with the Fort Worth NewsGuild announced the strike Monday. The newspaper has said it will continue to report the news and hopes to eventually reach an agreement. The Star-Telegram strike is the latest media labor dispute. Union journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have been on strike for several weeks in the first newspaper strike in the United States in decades.

