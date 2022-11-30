Ohio court rejects city cable fees for streaming services
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a city’s argument that the streaming services Netflix and Hulu should have to pay local governments the same fees levied on cable operators. At issue was Ohio’s 2007 Video Service Authorization law, which directed the state Commerce Department to determine what entities must obtain permission to physically install cables and wires in a public right-of-way. Companies deemed video service providers must pay a fee to local governments under that law. Streaming companies argue their distribution method is different from traditional video providers. The court on Wednesday sided with the streaming services.