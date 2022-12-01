Reform candidates lead in UAW races with 73% of vote counted
By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union appear to favor replacing many of their current leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials. Reform-minded candidates are leading in multiple key positions with about 73% of the vote in. Many challengers campaigned on rescinding concessions made to companies in previous contract talks. That could raise costs for General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, and almost inevitably will drive up already expensive auto prices. With tallies from six of nine UAW regions counted, incumbent President Ray Curry had a slight lead over international union official Shawn Fain. Curry had 38.6% of the vote to Fain’s 38%. The race likely will go to a runoff.