UEFA opens investigation into Juventus as club’s woes grow

MILAN (AP) — Juventus’ off-the-field problems keep on worsening in a scandal reverberating through Italian soccer. UEFA has opened an investigation into Juventus. That comes hours after it was revealed that the Turin prosecutor’s office had requested indictments for former president Andrea Agnelli and 10 other former board members as well as the club itself amid allegations of false accounting. Agnelli and the entire board of directors resigned on Monday. UEFA concluded a settlement agreement with Juventus in August but says that could be revoked and that it is working with Italian authorities.

