Germany welcomes Biden comments in trade dispute

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has welcomed President Joe Biden’s apparent willingness to discuss tweaking U.S. legislation that European leaders say unfairly discriminates against their industries. Biden had acknowledged during a visit to Washington by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that there were “glitches” in the Inflation Reduction Act, which favors American-made climate technology for products such as electric vehicles. The European Union and senior officials in some of its 27 member states have expressed concern that tax credits in the law would disadvantage European manufacturers. A German government spokesman said Friday that Berlin also wants to look at the possibility of forging a treaty between the EU and the United States to eliminate industrial tariffs.

