IEA: Renewables could top coal as electricity source by 2025

BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency says the expansion of renewable power generation has picked up sharply in 2022 and within three years it could pass coal as the top source of electricity within three years. In a new report published Tuesday, the Paris-based agency said the global energy crisis stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered an unprecedented surge in renewables as countries look to wind and solar power to bolster their energy security. The IAE report says replacing fossil fuels with renewables might make it possible to limit global warming to the Paris climate accord’s goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.