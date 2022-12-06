Trump Org. jury seeks clarity as deliberations continue

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial are deliberating for a second day as they weigh charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. Jurors returned to the courtroom twice with questions Tuesday, seeking a refresher on some of the charges in the complex, numbers-heavy case.

