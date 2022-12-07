Fired state TV chief’s World Bank job shocks many in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former head of Poland’s state broadcaster says he now has a job the World Bank. It’s spurred disbelief in the European Union country where he’s known for turning the news channel into a propaganda tool for the right-wing government. Kurski tweeted Wednesday that he’s been named an alternate executive director and is giving up “some of political ambitions.” It’s one of 25 of those positions at the 189-country anti-poverty agency. Critics pointed out that he has no experience in finance and that broadcaster TVP spread far-right, homophobic and anti-European Union views during his tenure. The bank says it has no influence on the choice of representatives proposed by governments.

