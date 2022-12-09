France, Spain, Portugal to build hydrogen pipeline by 2030

ALICANTE, Spain (AP) — Spain, France and Portugal have agreed to build a major undersea pipeline to transport hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to France and Europe by 2030. The pipeline is aimed at making the European Union more energy independent, a goal expedited by the Russian invasion of Ukraine that precipitated an energy crisis. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the pipeline, dubbed H2Med, will be able to carry some 2 million tons of hydrogen to France annually, or 10% of the EU´s estimated hydrogen needs. The project is expected to cost 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion). The announcement was made after a meeting Friday between Sánchez, his French and Portuguese counterparts and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

