EU ministers fail again on gas price cap to contain costs

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union energy ministers have failed yet again to overcome their deep differences on a natural gas price cap that many hope would make utility bills cheaper so people can stay a little warmer during harsh winter days. The ministers emerged from their fifth emergency meeting emptyhanded Tuesday because they cannot come to agreement on a maximum ceiling to pay for gas due to fear that global suppliers will simply bypass Europe when others offer more money. German minister Robert Habeck said that “there was lots of progress but no final breakthrough yet.”

