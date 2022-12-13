Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin state tax breaks again

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group qualified for tax breaks from the state of Wisconsin for a second year in a row in 2022 under revised contract terms that lowered benchmarks the technology company needed to meet. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the Taiwan-based company qualified for $8.6 million in tax credits based on creating 768 eligible jobs at its southeastern Wisconsin facility and making a $77.4 million capital investment by the end of 2021. That’s on top of nearly $30 million in tax breaks Foxconn earned in 2021. Gov. Tony Evers revised the contract with Foxconn last year to lower job-creation and investment numbers needed to receive tax breaks.

