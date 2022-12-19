Germany, France seek to counter US climate aid with own plan

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France on Monday backed calls to boost Europe’s own green industries in a bid to counter financial aid that the United States has put in place for American manufacturers. The European Union has warned of a possible trans-Atlantic trade war over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a $369 billion plan that favors American-made products and the EU claims unfairly discriminates against its firms. Berlin and Paris said they want to “secure the industrial base in Europe” for key green technologies such as wind and solar power generation, heat pump manufacturing and hydrogen production. They also urged the EU’s executive Commission to negotiate with Washington for European manufacturers to get the same exemptions the U.S. grants to its free trade partners Mexico and Canada.

