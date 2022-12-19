Liz Weston: How to complain and get results

Delayed flights. Missing deliveries. Broken products. At any given time, you likely have a handful of reasons to reach out to a company and lodge a complaint. But if you really want your voice — and your requests for how you want the problem remedied — to be heard, you need to be strategic. There are a few simple rules: Decide how you’ll contact the business, whether by phone, social media or online chat. Provide a concise summary of your experience. Take notes, especially if you’re transferred from one agent to another. And try to keep the tone amicable.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.