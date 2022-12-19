TikTok banned on Louisiana’s Department of State devices

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, announced Monday that he is banning TikTok on all devices issued by the Department of State. In addition, the Republican urged Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to follow suit and immediately ban the use of the popular video sharing app on all of the state government’s devices. At least 14 governors have issued similar bans. Among those states are Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Texas and Utah. TikTok has been under scrutiny, with critics fearing that the Chinese government is gaining access to critical information through the application and could be using it to spread misinformation or propaganda.

