On a roll: Croatia set for new currency, borderless travel

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — More than nine years after Croatia became the European Union’s newest member, the country is on a roll to make the most of its status as the EU member in the Balkans. Croatia is adopting the EU’s common currency, the euro, and joining the Schengen Area, Europe’s visa-free travel area, on Jan. 1. Officials in the small nation of 4 million people predict the developments will be remembered as one of the country’s biggest achievements since it gained independence during the breakup of Yugoslavia 31 years ago. Adopting the euro offers economic benefits stemming from deeper financial ties with the currency’s 19 other users and with the European Central Bank.

