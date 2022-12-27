Former soldier tasked with getting Navy builder in shipshape

BATH, Maine (AP) — The new leader of Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works said he’s been rejuvenated by a shift from his former aerospace job to building ships. Chuck Krugh took over the Maine shipyard seven months ago after the COVID-19 pandemic and a strike further lengthened manufacturing delays. He said things are improving at the shipyard, which is the largest manufacturer in Maine with 7,000 workers. He said the management and unions are working to get back on schedule. The shipyard is also hiring more new workers as older employees retire, and Krugh says they’ll pick up skills to build the latest versions of the Arleigh Burke destroyer, along with the next-generation destroyer in coming years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.