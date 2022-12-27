France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The French and Polish defense ministers have agreed to a deal under which France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station. The agreement was reached on Tuesday in Warsaw. Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early. The Polish Armament Agency put the total value of the deal at 575 million euros ($610 million) and said the launch of the satellites into space would be completed by 2027. The Polish Defense Ministry said that thanks to the satellites its military will be able to obtain reconnaissance data with an accuracy of 30 centimeters. The Polish defense minister called it an early-warning system against both military and civilian threats such as natural disasters.

