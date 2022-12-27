Japan to require COVID tests for all visitors from China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan will require COVID-19 tests for all visitors from China as a temporary emergency measure against the surging infections there after Beijing largely abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday that those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis. Infections are expected to rise as Japan heads into year-end and New Year’s holidays marked by parties and travel.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.