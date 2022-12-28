EXPLAINER: Kansas’ Democratic governor imposes TikTok ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has become one of the first Democratic governors to ban the use of TikTok on state-issued devices. Her action Wednesday to restrict the popular social media app comes five days after Congress approved the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices for employees. Republican governors in at least 15 states have imposed such restrictions. In Louisiana on Monday, the state’s commissioner of administration, a Republican appointee of the Democratic governor, imposed restrictions with the governor’s approval. Kelly is citing the same concerns that other officials have about security and the privacy of users’ data.

