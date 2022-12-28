Nord Stream 2 pipeline firm gets 6-month stay of bankruptcy

BERLIN (AP) — A Swiss court has granted a six-month “stay of bankruptcy” to the operating company for the never-opened Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The pipeline was built to bring Russian gas to Germany but put on ice shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. A regional court in the Swiss canton (state) of Zug extended the stay from Jan. 10 through July 10 by, according to a notice published Wednesday in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce. The company, Nord Stream 2 AG, is a subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom but based in Zug. Its court-appointed administrator had sought the extension. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government halted the certification process for the pipeline on Feb. 22.

