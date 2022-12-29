New York opens first legal cannabis dispensary

NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is ringing up its first sales, opening up what is expected to be one of the country’s biggest and most lucrative markets for cannabis. The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary is operated by the nonprofit Housing Works. It is the first of a string of openings expected in the coming months in New York, which legalized recreational use of marijuana in March 2021. The first legal shop will join a market now dominated by dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.

