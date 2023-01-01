Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
By ALBERT AJI and BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian army says missile strikes by Israel’s military have put the capital’s airport out of service. Monday’s attack was the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of service. The Syrian army said two soldiers were killed and two wounded. An opposition war monitor reported the Israeli strikes hit the airport as well as an arms depot nearby. Israel has targeted airports and ports in government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups. Thousands of Iran-backed fighters have joined Syria’s 11-year civil war and helped tip the balance of power in Assad’s favor.