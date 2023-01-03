UK trains disrupted again as workers stage fresh strikes

LONDON (AP) — Commuters returning to work after the Christmas break are advised not to travel as tens of thousands of British rail workers stage a fresh round of strikes that will disrupt services all week. Around half of the U.K.’s railway lines are closed, and only one-fifth of services are running amid a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions. Many places, including most of Scotland and Wales, have no train services. The strikes are part of wider labor unrest in the U.K. that has seen nurses and ambulance drivers walking off their jobs in December to demand higher pay.

