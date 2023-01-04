Germany likely missed climate target again, activists angry

BERLIN (AP) — Germany likely missed its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions last year, despite a massive effort by the new government to expand the use of renewable energy. Data published Wednesday by the Agora Energiewende think tank indicates that Germany released the equivalent of 761 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, the main planet-warming gas, in 2022. This was slightly below the previous year but still above targets. Germany’s economy minister blamed increased coal use due to the war in Ukraine but said Germany is greatly expanding renewable power. Activists staged a protest Wednesday against the expansion of a coal mine in the west of the country, claiming this will undermine Germany’s climate commitments.

