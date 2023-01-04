Philippine leader cites stable ties on visit to Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has cited stable ties with China during a visit to Beijing that has sought to downplay the contentious issue of territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Marcos said he discussed the rights of Filipino fishermen and was given an assurance by Chinese President Xi Jinping that a compromise would be sought. Despite the frictions, both sides are seeking to recharge investments in building projects, tourism and the trade in Filipino agricultural products. Accompanied by a large business delegation, Marcos has said he will seek to finalize key bilateral agreements during the visit. China accounts for 20% of the Philippines’ foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment.

