Bed Bath & Beyond warns about bankruptcy as sales slump

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Thursday that the retailer may need to file for bankruptcy as sales continue to drop and it struggles to attract shoppers. The Union, New Jersey-based chain said that it’s looking at options including restructuring its business in bankruptcy, but it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful. Shares plunged in heavy trading. The company’s assessment came as its dismal performance continued through the holiday season with sales down by roughly a third from a year earlier while losses widened over the same period.

