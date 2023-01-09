Skip to Content
Greece: Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling

By PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS and DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — A Somali migrant is to be freed in Greece after winning an appeal against a life sentence for people smuggling. The decision was announced by a court on the Greek island of Lesbos which reduced the sentence of Mohammad Hanad Abdi from 142 years to eight and accepted two years time served and good behavior as conditions for his release. His case has brought attention to harsh sentencing guidelines in Greece, introduced in recent years to fight illegal migration into the EU.

Associated Press

