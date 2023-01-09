John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed an agreement that ensures farmers and ranchers have the right to repair their own farm equipment. They say the deal signed Sunday at the Farm Bureau Federation convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, follows several years of discussions between the two sides. Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says the deal ”addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety.”

