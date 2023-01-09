Virgin Orbit launches 9 satellites into space from UK

LONDON (AP) — A modified jumbo jet has carried a Virgin Orbit rocket from the U.K. and released it into space from the Atlantic Ocean, marking the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from Western Europe. The mission saw the rocket taking nine small satellites for mixed civil and defense use into orbit. It was the first international launch for Virgin Orbit, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson. Hundreds gathered for the launch cheered as the repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named “Cosmic Girl,” took off from Cornwall late Monday. Around an hour into the flight, the plane released the rocket at around 35,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean. Virgin Orbit has already completed four similar launches from California.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.