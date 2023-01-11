All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration has brought flights to a standstill across the U.S., with thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said Wednesday that they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 3,700 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States. More than 550 were cancelled.

