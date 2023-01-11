Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault
By ANDREW MELDRUM
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine is hanging in the balance. Ukraine says its forces are holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and bloodiest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war. Soledar is under heavy shelling by Russian forces using jets, mortars and rockets. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister on Wednesday denied Russian claims that Soledar had fallen. In an apparent recognition of leadership flaws, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the replacement of the head of Russian forces in Ukraine. The former chief was demoted to deputy, signaling that Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.