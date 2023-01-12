Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals have ended a three-day strike after reaching a tentative contract agreement. Union officials say it will relieve chronic short staffing and boost pay by 19% over three years. Nurses began returning to work at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center after the deal was announced Thursday morning. The New York State Nurses Association stressed staffing levels as a key concern. It said nurses were stretched too thin because too many jobs are open. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals cited a widespread nursing shortage exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

