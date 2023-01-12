Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says its forces are edging closer to capturing a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine. Capturing the town of Soledar would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but come at the cost of heavy Russian losses and extensive destruction of the territory they claim. A Ukrainian official said Thursday that the Russians “have literally marched on the bodies of their own soldiers” and “burning everything on their way.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the “selfless and courageous action” of Russian troops. He said they were moving closer to their goal. But he also acknowledged that they hadn’t seized the town yet.

