Enrollment gains boost UnitedHealth in fourth quarter

UnitedHealth Group beat fourth quarter forecasts by adding Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollment and delivering more care through its surging Optum Health business. The health care giant also saw earnings jump for its Optum Rx segment, which runs prescription drug coverage as one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers. Overall, the company said Friday that its profit soared 17% to $4.76 billion in the final quarter of 2022. The company’s UnitedHealthcare insurance business added more than 600,000 customers to its Medicare Advantage business.

