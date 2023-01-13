Gucci recasts itself during Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Gucci returns to the Milan menswear runway with the brand’s first collection since Alessandro Michele stepped down as creative director. The Gucci runway show heralding the new post-Michele era was an understated affair. It was very much like Michele’s low-key debut eight years ago heading an in-house team. The show on Friday quietly recast the codes of the brand founded in Florence more than a century ago as a luggage company.

