Holiday payoff: Delta Air Lines posts $828M profit in 4Q

The holidays were very good to Delta Air Lines. The company said Friday that it earned $828 million in the fourth quarter and that consumers are still snapping up seats on planes in the new year. Delta is releasing financial results a day after American Airlines says it’s going to earn more in the fourth quarter than Wall Street expects. Airlines are getting a tail wind from strong demand for travel and a limited number of flights. That combination is pushed fares higher. Delta says its adjusted fourth-quarter profit is $1.48 per share, which is 16 cents better than Wall Street was predicting. Revenue is also topping expectations.

