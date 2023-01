UnitedHealth Group’s fourth-quarter adjusted profit beat Wall Street’s expectations as its Optum and UnitedHealthcare segments strengthened. The largest U.S. health insurer earned $4.76 billion, or $5.03 per share, for the period ended Dec. 31. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $5.34 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted earnings of $5.17 per share.

