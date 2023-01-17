Activists resume protests over German coal mine expansion

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa is reporting that hundreds of climate activists in western Germany have resumed their demonstrations against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion. Dozens of climate activists on Tuesday glued themselves to a main street in city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf. Near Rommerskirchen, a group of about 120 activists occupied the coal car tracks to the Neurath power plant. Hundreds of others joined a protest march near the doomed village of Luetzerath, which police evacuated in recent days. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participated in the protest and was carried away from the mine’s edge by police.

