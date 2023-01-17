China’s NetEase criticizes Blizzard offer as unequal, unfair

HONG KONG (AP) — China games company NetEase Inc. says it has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, in an escalating public spat. Blizzard said in November that its 14-year partnership with NetEase was set to end, spelling the imminent withdrawal of games such as World of Warcraft and Overwatch from China on Jan. 23. In a statement, NetEase said Blizzard made an offer to extend the partnership for six months under existing terms while it seeks a new partner in China. NetEase called the proposal “rude, inappropriate, and not in line with business logic.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.