Emerson reveals $7.6 billion bid for National Instruments
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Emerson is taking public its bid to buy National Instruments for $7.6 billion. Emerson is offering $53 per share in cash, an enhanced offer that was made in November. It initially offered $48 per share in May. Last week National Instruments Corp. said that it was conducting a strategic review and put in place a “poison pill.” That’s a financial maneuver that companies use to ward off unwelcome suitors. Emerson is interested in National Instruments’ differentiated electronic test and measurement offerings and technology stack of intelligent devices, controls and software.