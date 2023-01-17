EU outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is pushing forward with a major clean tech industrial plan that not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the outlines for her “Green Deal Industrial Plan” on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum at Davos. The plan will make it much easier to push through subsidies for green industries and pool EU-wide projects that are boosted with major funding. The EU is pursuing the goal of being climate neutral by 2050. Von der Leyen said that the 27-nation bloc will more forcefully counter unfair trading practices.

