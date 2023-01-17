Gates Foundation takes up question of its own power

Does The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have too much power and influence? The foundation’s CEO Mark Suzman raised that question in an annual letter released Tuesday and when asked, said the answer was, “No.” With $8.3 billion to give away in 2023, the Gates Foundation is the largest private philanthropic donor. Suzman said the Seattle-based foundation takes its direction from the Sustainable Development Goals that are set by the United Nations and knows that with its great resources come great responsibility. Some researchers, though, disagree, arguing that the foundation’s spending power has allowed it to back interventions, for example in education in the US, that haven’t worked.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.