Goldman Sachs, Shockwave fall; Morgan Stanley, Roblox rise

The insurance company’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Travelers Companies Inc., down $8.92 to $185.

The flooring maker warned investors that inflation and weakening consumer demand are hurting earnings.

Mohawk Industries Inc., down $7.47 to $111.18.

The medical device company is buying Neovasc Inc.

Shockwave Medical Inc., down $9.41 to $192.50.

The online game platform gave investors an encouraging December update on active users and other key metrics.

Emerson is going public with a $7.6 billion bid for the maker of scientific measuring equipment.

The investment bank reported weak fourth-quarter financial results as deals dried up.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $24.08 to $349.92.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

