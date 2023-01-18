Are resort fees ever worth it?

Resort fees that aren’t advertised as part of the room rate of a hotel stay can surprise many travelers when they see the final price. Some hotels say the separate fees help cover the costs of valuable amenities like classes or equipment rentals. Those fees may even encourage guests to use these amenities. But the government says resort fees are a play for profit because they reduce the commissions resorts must pay travel agents based on nightly rates and resorts aren’t being transparent enough about the added fees when travelers are trying to book.

