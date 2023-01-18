Campbell’s consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to NJ

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell’s Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut. The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site in Camden, bringing the total jobs there to about 1,600. It said the move will drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development at the company. The jobs are moving from a Snyder’s-Lance plant in Charlotte, North Carolina and the Pepperidge Farm headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut. Campbell’s says having one snacks headquarters is expected to save the company $10 million within a few years.

