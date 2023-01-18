OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal safety investigators cited three Amazon warehouses for putting workers at serious risk of injury from the bending, twisting and lifting required to rapidly move and stack packages for hours. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced citations Wednesday at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New York, which were inspected as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s safety practices launched last year in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Amazon rejected the findings and said it would appeal. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant, which earned $33 billion in 2021, faces $60,269 in total fines if OSHA prevails.

