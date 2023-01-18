Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — Party City is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company, which operates more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America, has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target. That pressure has intensified in an era of rising prices, including for helium used in party balloons, and slowing consumer demand. The company has secured a commitment for $150 million in debtor-in-possession financing. It said the financing, which is subject to court approval, would provide ample cash to continue operations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.