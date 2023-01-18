Relatives protest slow autopsy of Nepal plane crash victims

POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Grieving relatives of plane crash victims in Nepal are growing impatient as they wait for authorities to conduct autopsies and hand the bodies for cremation. The Yeti Airlines flight with 72 aboard plummeted into a gorge on Sunday while on approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport in the foothills of the Himalayas. There were no survivors. Authorities did not comment on the autopsies but several of the bodies were reported to be badly burned. The search for the only remaining missing person resumed on Wednesday with the help of divers and drones. A team of experts from the French manufacturer of the ATR aircraft also visited the crash site in Pokhara.

By UPENDRA MANSINGH and ANISH BHATTARAI Associated Press

