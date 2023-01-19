EU assembly wants special court for Russia’s war in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament calls on the member states to back the creation of a special court to judge on any war crime of agression by Russia in Ukraine. The non-binding resolution was approved by a 472-19 vote with 33 abstentions and underscored the EU’s willingness to make sure Russia should be brought to justice for its invasion of Ukraine 11 months ago. The legislature called on the EU “to work in close cooperation with Ukraine to seek and build political support in the UN General Assembly and other international forums … for creating the special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.”

