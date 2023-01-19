EU corruption case suspect takes aim at detention conditions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawyers for a former European Parliament vice president at the heart of the corruption scandal rocking the European Union assembly are worried by her detention conditions. They asked for her release during a hearing at a Brussels courthouse on Thursday. Greek European lawmaker Eva Kaili was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody early last month on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing. The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids that took place mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.

